Porsche Taycan still on track for Australia in 2020 after bagging two awards

The Driven

Porsche Australia says it is still on track to introduce the all-electric Taycan in the latter half of 2020, despite closures of the luxury carmaker’s German factories, including Zuffenhausen, where the Taycan is made.

The Taycan is Porsche’s first foray into electric vehicles and on Wednesday the EV won the best world luxury car and best world performance car in the World Car Awards. It is Porsche’s sixth win in the world performance car category and its first in the world luxury car category.

“The Porsche Taycan was designed with a clear purpose: To show that an electric car could provide the performance, driving pleasure and everyday comfort and usability that characterizes every Porsche. We are very proud that the international jury of the World Car Awards believes that we have succeeded”, said Porsche chairman Oliver Blume in a statement.

Unveiled in September 2019 hailing a “new era” for the German luxury marque, the Taycan will be offered in Australia in three variants, led by the range-topping Turbo S which The Driven estimates will cost around $400,000, followed by the Turbo at around $350,000 and the entry level Taycan 4S at around $200,000.

Official pricing for the three variants will be revealed in mid-2020, Porsche Australia’s head of public relations Chris Jordan told The Driven.

In addition to pricing, more information regarding specifications as well as charging and infrastructure will also be released in mid-2020, but we expect somewhere between 390-410km driving range based on the European WLTP rating and depending on the variant, acceleration from 0-100km/hr in 2.8 seconds and 560kW power motor equating to 761 horsepower.

Somewhat unique to the Porsche brand is the fact that the Taycan sits in between two existing models rather than being priced beyond its stablemates as is often the case with all-electric vehicles due to the currently high price of batteries.

“It sits in between Cayenne and Panamera,” says Jordan. “It’s a true Porsche, even the way it is positioned in terms of pricing.”

The Taycan is also unique in the current electric car market in that it is the only vehicle to currently boast an 800 volt architecture which is capable of a 350kW maximum charge rate. This is currently limited to 270kW, which equates to a 5-90% charge in less than 25 minutes.

To read the full version of this story – and view the photo gallery – on RenewEconomy’s electric vehicle dedicated site, The Driven, click here…

RenewEconomy and its sister sites One Step Off The Grid and The Driven will continue to publish throughout the Covid-19 crisis, posting good news about technology and project development, and holding government, regulators and business to account. But as the conference market evaporates, and some advertisers pull in their budgets, readers can help by making a voluntary donation here to help ensure we can continue to offer the service free of charge and to as wide an audience as possible. Thankyou for your support.