One Stop Warehouse becomes first platinum partner to join FIMER’s new channel partner program

FIMER is committed to doing things differently with a continued focus on becoming a stronger and better FIMER for our partners, installers and customers.

The official channel partner program will launch in January 2021, first in Australia before being rolled out to key markets around the world. The program will enable FIMER to work closer than before with its key partners to enable and drive greater growth.

This month, One Stop Warehouse in Australia will get early access to the program and its benefits by becoming the first FIMER Platinum Partner in the world. Gaining early access to the program will enable One Stop Warehouse and FIMER to pilot the program and partner portal to ensure that it meets the needs of our partners moving forward.

One Stop Warehouse has been a strong partner of ABB/FIMER for a number of years and was named one of Australia’s fastest-growing Top 500 private companies in 2019. They have achieved significant growth in volumes for FIMER products in the last two years, helping FIMER to consistently increase Australian sales year on year.

Jason Venning, Country Manager for Australia & New Zealand, said of the partnership, “One Stop Warehouse has been a valued partner of ours and has shown increasing dedication to the FIMER brand. I am excited to have One Stop Warehouse as our first platinum partner on this new program and I look forward to continuing our work together in the Australian market.”

The partner program will see three partnership tiers introduced, Authorised, Gold and Platinum levels, with each tier providing greater access to benefits and incentives. Program qualification will vary across countries, but the core program and tiers will be consistent.

More information about our partner program and how partners can register their interest will be launched later in 2020.

About FIMER

FIMER is the fourth largest solar inverter supplier in the world. Specialising in solar inverters and mobility systems, it has over 1100 employees worldwide and offers a comprehensive solar solutions portfolio across all applications. FIMER’s skills are further strengthened by its bold and agile approach that sees it consistently invest in R&D. With a presence in 26 countries together with local training centers and manufacturing hubs, FIMER remains close to its customers and the ever-evolving dynamics of the energy industry.

Following the acquisition and integration of ABB’s solar inverter business in the first quarter of 2020, and under the umbrella of the renewed FIMER brand the newly acquired solar inverter portfolio continues to carry the ABB brand under trademark licence agreement. www.fimer.com