Oliver Yates leads new push to get AGL out of coal and aligned with Paris target

The new push comes just days after AGL dramatically abandoned its controversial plan to split its business in two, under pressure from Mike Cannon-Brookes, who had snapped up an 11.3 per cent stake, and other investors, and in the light of a new federal push for climate action.

The Sentient move highlights the growing pressure from institutional and other shareholders – along with the pressures and demands of the energy markets and big finance – for companies such as AGL to align their plans with climate science and the Paris targets.

It also comes amid an unprecedented energy crisis in Australia, where the combination of international events, La Nina, coal plant outages, coal supply shortfalls, and the soaring cost of coal and gas had led to soaring prices on wholesale electricity markets.

Yates says Sentient does not hold shares in AGL but is representing other ESG investors that do. They are not working with Grok, but they see the same opportunities if AGL can abandon its plans to burn brown coal for another two decades and lead a transition to clean energy.

“Sentient looks forward to engaging with AGL, institutional domestic and global investors to secure additional capital to enable the company to fund investments required to facilitate the early closure of high polluting assets,” Yates says in a letter sent to the AGL board this week.

Yates told RenewEconomy that the main message to the AGL board was the pool of capital and investment support that was available, but only if it shifted its corporate strategy to climate aligned targets.

Yates, a former independent candidate for the seat of Kooyong, says the federal election success of Teal independents, including Monique Ryan who successfully beat Kooyong MP and ex Treasurer Josh Frydenberg, could point to a new future in capital markets, where financial and ESG incentives are equally managed.

Sentient has also released a report from Tim Buckley, the ex Citigroup research boss that headed IEEFA and now runs Climate Energy Finance, which argues AGL should take the leading role in Australia’s shift to a zero carbon economy. And they should do this by exiting coal within a decade.