“No future” for ICE: Volvo will sell only pure electric cars by 2030

Swedish-Chinese carmaker Volvo has joined a growing number of global car manufacturers to embrace the transition to all-electric vehicles, announcing that it will sell only fully electric cars by 2030.

“There is no long-term future for cars with an internal combustion engine,” Henrik Green, chief technology officer for Volvo said in a statement.

“We are firmly committed to becoming an electric-only car maker and the transition should happen by 2030. It will allow us to meet the expectations of our customers and be a part of the solution when it comes to fighting climate change.”

Volvo’s announcement is a clear commitment to zero-emissions and to stop making – within the decade – any car that has an internal combustion engine, including hybrids.

It’s just the latest in a series of commitments made by global car makers in the last few weeks, including by GM, Jaguar Land Rover and Ford in response to the pressing need to slash emissions, and in response to government policies that limit emissions, in contrast to what is happening in Australia.

