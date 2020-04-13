New “super peak” contracts open new markets for batteries and hydro

“What makes this contract different is it covers only the high-demand hours of the morning, afternoon and evening periods,” says Chris Halliwell, the head of markets at Renewable Energy Hub.

Halliwell says these ‘super peak’ periods are becoming more pronounced in Australia’s main grid, known as the National Electricity Market (NEM) – because while the stunning growth of rooftop solar is suppressing net demand and prices during the middle of the day, demand and prices are ramping up rapidly as the sun sets.

“This new hedge contract enables market participants to manage the risk of very high prices during these periods,” says Halliwell. “Importantly, it also gives renewable energy generators like Snowy Hydro access to new markets, and encourages new forms of supply into the grid to improve energy security.”

Halliwell says the so called “super peak contract” is ideal for pumped hydro, batteries and other forms of flexible peaking generation to firm up the output of renewables, and will be one of a number of new standardised contract types that will be offered through Renewable Energy Hub’s online platform.

The market for financial products that manage the risk in the Australian energy system is estimated to be worth $26 billion a year, almost $10 billion more than the actual energy market itself.