Welcome to RenewEconomy’s newest podcast, in which Nigel Morris deep-dives into what makes a great solar business, and how to learn from the past and prepare for the future so that your business thrives.

In this inaugural episode, Nigel talks to Solar Quotes founder Finn Peacock about some of the biggest mistakes solar businesses can make – and how to avoid them. Spoiler: Scaling is hard, consumer trust is crucial.