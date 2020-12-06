New global CCS report shows up silliness of clean coal predictions in News Corp

In 2006, The Australian published an article touting “green power for the future”. No, it wasn’t renewables – it was about what was widely described back then as “clean coal technologies”. “There is no reason why by 2020 we can’t be putting a quarter of our emissions from coal and gas back into the ground, and no reason why by 2030 it wouldn’t be about half”, said then chief executive of the “Australian Coal Association” (now, the Minerals Council) Mark O’Niell.

Well, we’re near the end of 2020, and the Global CCS institute has just released its 2020 report. “CCS facilities currently in operation can capture and permanently store around 40 Mt of CO2 every year”, they write. In 2020, global emissions will probably be around 30.6 gigatonnes of CO2, of which approximately 20 GT will be only coal and gas emissions (using 2018 estimates to guess proportions). So how far away is that from a quarter?

That’s an extremely generous estimate, because the 2020 GCCS report include carbon capture from oil, too, and doesn’t split it out. And of course, other greenhouse gases, like methane and nitrous oxide, aren’t included in this at all, nor are dangerous pollutants.

It’s timely, given The Australian’s ‘special reports’ on coal, released only one day after the new global CCS institute report. That series is filled with promotion of coal, and includes an article entitled “Nation switches on to carbon capture”. “Carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects in Australia are switching on, as the nation looks to the technology to cut its emissions and meet international climate change commitments”, writes The Australian.

News Corp: we don't deny climate change Also News Corp: here is an eight page 'special report' on how great coal is. pic.twitter.com/kkYd8XnyDO — Michael Mazengarb (@MichaelM_ACT) December 3, 2020

The GCCS complains, in the article, that the growth of the industry is badly off track. “Despite recent project start-ups and a series of projects under development, CCUS in industry and fuel transformation is not on track to reach the Sustainable Development Scenario (SDS) level of 450 Mtpa by 2030”.

It’s a notable moment in the context of the history of predictions of renewable energy growth, most of which have badly underestimated the rapid drops in cost and the growth in capacity around the world.