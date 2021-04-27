Musk flags Powerwall battery upgrade as Texas blackout sparks lift in sales

Tesla boss Elon Musk has flagged a significant upgrade to the capabilities of the Powerwall 2 battery storage unit as the company reports a surge in demand in the wake of recent blackouts in Texas and California.

The company reported a continuing surge in demand of home battery storage systems, even as it struggles to catch up to a backlog caused by a shortage of battery cells, but the real interest was shown in the talk of a “Powerwall Plus” with significant new features.

First, though, to the demand equation.

“The recent snowstorm in Texas and other blackout events continue to drive customers toward home energy storage solutions,” the company said in its quarterly earnings report, which delivered record profits and revenues, including its first quarterly net profit of more than $US1 billion.

Tesla says demand continues to far exceed the company’s production rate and its backlog remains significant. So much so that it recently decreed that – in the US at least – it would only sell Powerwall batteries to customers who already have or are ordering rooftop solar.

Likewise, Musk re-iterated in the earnings call that Tesla won’t sell solar products unless a Powerwall is also included as part of the deal.

“As we increase our production rate, we may make it (Powerwall) available once again as a stand-alone product,” the company said.

The interesting product news came in confirmation from Musk that Tesla is considering an upgrade to its popular Powerwall 2 unit. Musk said the “Powerwall plus” said would have twice the power capability of the battery, suggesting its charging rate could be double to 10kW and its peak discharge rate to 14kW. The total storage remains at 13.5kWh.

But Musk raised most interest with his reference to the changes in the installation, suggesting a direct connection that would simplify the process and make it a completely integrated unit.