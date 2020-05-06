Mini Electric reveals pricing and launch date for Australia

The Driven

Mini has revealed Australian pricing and specifications for the first electric Mini, adding a new electric vehicle to the limited Australian market.

The Mini Electric Hatch, previously billed the Mini Cooper SE, will sell in Australia from $59,900 before on-road costs, with a small number of “First Edition” vehicles available from August 2020.

The release of pricing and specifications comes following confirmation to The Driven that the all-electric Mini would not face the same delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic for Australia that other models are facing.

With a 32.6kWh battery providing 233km range (WLTP) on a single charge, the electric Mini will have plenty of oomph from its 135kW motor which Mini says “delivers rapid acceleration” from 0-60km/hr in 3.9 seconds and 0-100km/hr in 7.3 seconds, as well as “instant throttle response” typical of electric motors.

It will be available in four colours – “white silver”, “midnight black”, “British racing green” and “chili red” – with two-tone 17 alloys in either a white/black or red/green combo, wing mirrors in yellow on all colour options, and black leather interior.

Connectivity inclusions include an 8.8″ touch screen display, using Mini’s own “Connected” interface with Apple Car Play. The stylised dash and console includes a heads-up display, while a Harman Kardon hi-fi sounds system should keep music lovers happy.

Both front passenger seats are heated, and driver assist technology comes in the form of front and rear park distance control, including rear view camera according to Mini’s website.

Those interested are already able to secure a model via the Mini Australia website: but get in fast, as last word was that a good 2,000 orders had already been taken.

“The arrival of the Mini Electric Hatch in Australia heralds a new chapter for the brand – a charge into the future of electromobility without compromising the marque’s core values of creativity, vibrancy and smart urbanity,” said Brett Waudby, general manager of Mini Australia, in a statement.

“It is wonderful to see such a positive response we are getting to the car. Our dealers across the nation are extremely excited to add this model to our customer offering, which is sure to be an absolute thrill to drive.”

