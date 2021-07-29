Longi sets 25.19% record for P-Type TOPCon cell efficiency

Press Release

This new record, based on monocrystalline cells developed at LONGi’s Cell R&D Centre, was confirmed in testing carried out at the German Institut für Solarenergieforschung (ISFH), and raises the conversion efficiency of cells based on CZ wafers to a new level.

The LONGi Cell R+D Centre is going from strength to strength having broken the previous record of 25.09% just one month ago. Dr Li Hua, Head of the Centre, leads a dedicated team of researchers and scientists that continue to develop innovative processes that are increasing efficiencies for cells that will be produced in the future by LONGi for their customers’ globally.

Based on its original innovative high-efficiency cell and module technology, the Cell R&D Centre consistently drives forward the PV industry’s technology development and industrialization with an impressive series of efficiency records.

In January 2019, the conversion efficiency of mono-crystalline bifacial PERC cells reached 24.06%, a record still intact today, whereas, for N-type TOPCon cells, the Centre announced in June the world’s highest conversion efficiency of 25.21%, certified by globally recognized testing institutions, further underlining the company’s industry leadership.

“We always adhere to the development concept of high target traction, choosing the right direction, focusing on industry-leading technology and seeking to push back the boundaries for product development, thus driving technology change within the industry”, commented Dr Li Hua, Head of the Cell R&D Center.

Advancement in new energy technologies is one of the key elements in achieving the ultimate goal of carbon neutrality. LONGi’s independent innovation and foresight guarantees its long-term leadership of the industry in terms of efficiency, performance and quality.

“LONGi Solar Australia is incredibly proud of our colleagues’ efforts at our global cell R+D Centre,” said Stephen Zhang, Managing Director LONGi Solar Australia, “we are always excited to bring the best technology to all of our customers in the Australian solar market”