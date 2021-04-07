K2 System continues its successful course and opens new location in Australia

The German manufacturer of assembly-friendly mounting systems for photovoltaic plants is opening its ninth location worldwide. K2 Systems Pty Limited will serve the fifth continent, New Zealand, and the Pacific Islands.

The Australian team will initially focus on the residential market with specially developed, certified products. Installers and planners benefit from the many years of PV experience of the globally active company and the understanding of service, which is particularly represented by the K2 Base planning software.

With the new location, K2 Systems further expands its global presence and offers innovative and quick-to- install mounting system solutions for Australian roofs, which are mostly covered with corrugated metal, Trimdeck metal as well as concrete tiles.

“Australia, which is rich in sunshine hours, installed 3 GW of solar capacity on roofs last year alone. We see great potential here for K2 as rooftop experts and look forward to new customers and challenges,” explains Katharina David, Managing Director K2 Systems.

The Managing Director at the new location in Brisbane is David McCallum, who has been in the industry for over 21 years and is very familiar with the Australian solar market. “The biggest benefit of K2 is the planning software K2 Base.

It ensures that the PV system can be planned according to the Building Code and the Australian Standard AS1170.2. Especially for our more than 4,000 kilometres of coastline from Queensland to Victoria, the wind loads must be correctly considered in the planning.

With K2 Base, the installer knows what and how many components they need and where to fix them before they even start the installation. I am very pleased to be able to offer the mounting systems in combination with this great design tool in Australia,” says David McCallum.

K2 Systems Pty Limited is a corporate member of the national association Clean Energy Council, which is committed to the Energy Transition in Australia, among other things.