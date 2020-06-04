JinkoSolar Tiger Pro series gets world-first certification for salt mist corrosion standards

JIANGXI, China, June 3rd, 2020 — JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (the “Company,” or “JinkoSolar”) (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced that its innovative Tiger Pro Series of high-efficiency modules received the world’s first IEC 61701 Ed. 3 (FDIS) certification for salt mist corrosion test issued by TÜV Nord AG, an independent provider of technical services for testing, inspection, certification, consultation and training.

Being the first solar module manufacturer in the world to receive such certification for salt mist corrosion reflects JinkoSolar’s continued investment into R&D, extensive technical capabilities, and highlights the strength and quality of its solar products.

Prolonged exposure to high salt concentrations in coastal regions and offshore environments affect the operating performance of solar modules and impact the return of the entire system. To weather these extreme conditions, solar module components must meet higher standards for salt mist corrosion and reliability under CX (extreme marine) testing conditions to maintain optimum performance for module power output.

“As a highly innovative module supplier, we are constantly innovating and improving our high-efficiency products to set standards for the industry going forward,” commented Dr. Hao Jin, Chief Technology Officer of JinkoSolar.

“CX testing conditions are closest to reproducing some of the harshest real world environments and were recently applied to IEC 61701 Ed. 3 (FDIS) certification having originally been designed for automobile parts and coating.

“Receiving certification reflects just how resilient and reliable Tiger Pro modules are in their ability to withstand extreme salt mist corrosion in extreme environments.

“We will continue to invest in R&D of new technologies to provide our clients with higher-efficiency products that generate long-term sustainable returns, and drive technical innovation that sets new benchmarks for the industry.”