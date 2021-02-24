JinkoSolar retained its crown as the top module brand for the Australian PV market in 2020

PRESS RELEASE

SYDNEY, February 24, 2021– JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd (“JinkoSolar” or the “Company”) (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced that according to the Global PV Installer Monitor 2020/2021, JinkoSolar maintained its leading position as the best known module brand in Australia in 2020.

The Survey, developed by EuPD Research, a highly specialized European research firm, in cooperation with SunWiz, a leading provider of strategic consulting to Australian solar industry, clearly highlights JinkoSolar’s strong market position as the most purchased module brand among the surveyed installers in Australia. The report also shows that in terms of brand positioning JinkoSolar is still dominating the Australian market, and being the most exclusive brand in Australian installers’ portfolios, it has reached the highest weighted distribution rank.

Furthermore, the Company recently shared that it has captured the highest market share of 16% in Australia, and this figure, especially if put into the context of Covid pandemic, with the whole industry challenged by raw material shortage and price rise, represents another big milestone for JinkoSolar Australia, making the company retain its crown as the top module supplier in the Australian PV market.

As a matter of fact, during the last ten years since the local JinkoSolar subsidiary was established in Australia, the company has supplied its high-efficiency modules for a total of 12 major solar farms, and it has been leading the Australian rooftop market, producing results that simply outpaced the competition. The market has recognised Jinko’s commitment to quality and innovation, especially backsheet durability and N-type products.

Bright Wang, GM of JinkoSolar Australia and New Zealand, shared: “Achieving such remarkable result is the best way to celebrate the tenth anniversary of JinkoSolar subsidiary in Australia. These important attainments, together with the ambitious target that the company reached by being the first and only company to hit a record shipment number of 70 GW+ installation across the globe, confirm once again the leading role that Jinko has been holding globally and in Australian PV market, and encourage our team to do better and accomplish even more challenging goals in 2021.”