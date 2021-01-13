JinkoSolar has N-type Mono Cell verified at record 24.90% conversion efficiency

PRESS RELEASE

Recently, JinkoSolar has achieved a record large-area N-type monocrystalline silicon solar cell conversion efficiency of 24.90%, independently confirmed by the Institute for Solar Energy Research in Hamelin (ISFH), Germany.

JinkoSolar has invested huge resources in R&D. JinkoSolar’s experts in fields of silicon wafers, cells and photovoltaic modules focus on technological innovation breakthroughs, and are committed to provide global customers with efficient and competitive industry products and leading technologies. The record-breaking mono-crystalline silicon solar cell was fabricated on a high quality, low defect CZ mono-Si substrate. Advanced diffusion with highly activated dopant, high quality surface passivation, JinkoSolar highly conductive passivating contact technologies, and a series of innovative technologies and material upgrade were integrated into the cell process to set this new record of 24.9%.

As the world’s leading photovoltaic company, JinkoSolar continues to improve its own technological level, set world records one after another, and promote Chinese photovoltaic companies to become the top class globally. Jin Hao, CTO of JinkoSolar said, “In the future, JinkoSolar will continue to assume the role of industry change promoter, focusing on the rapid improvement of PV products with our innovative technology so as to promote the high-quality development of photovoltaic industry.”