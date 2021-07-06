Japan giant signs deal for 30 Australian solar farms with battery and hydrogen storage

Japanese industrial giant Marubeni Corp has signed a landmark deal with Australian investor Providence Asset Group for the development of 30 community-based solar farms which will combine battery and hydrogen storage.

The agreement will see Marubeni subsidiary SmartestEnergy buy the output from the 30 solar farms owned by PAG, which will have a combine generation of around 500GWh a year, broadly equivalent to a 300MW solar installation.

The solar farms will incorporate what the two parties describe as a “world first” dual technology that integrates lithium-ion batteries and green hydrogen energy production and storage units, and they also have an eye on the potential of green hydrogen exports to Japan.

“We have entered the Australian energy market to accelerate the renewable transition away from the traditional energy system,” said Robert Owens, the CEO of SmartestEnergy Australia.

“The battery and the hydrogen transition different to the traditional utility model of having lots of large generators sitting there – it’s just not where things are going anymore. It’s getting less and less relevant.”

PAG intends to deploy Lavo I Heos green hydrogen energy storage and production units – developed at the University of NSW – at the regional solar farm locations.

They provide containerised metal hydride hydrogen storage and production facilities and will be the first of their kind in the world. They will provide 30MWh of storage at each site, which Owens says will deliver a “smooth output” sought by customers.

The Lavo technology is already being sold in smaller, integrated battery and hydrogen units, to households and businesses and are described as a “solar sponge” for rooftop installations.

“This will serve as a flagship project, highlighting the importance of grid-connected fuel cells and projects of this type,” said Alan Yu, the co-founder and chief investment officer of PAG, which invested in the Lavo technology in its early stages.

“It’s another vote of confidence in Australia’s renewable energy industry and provides an ideal base to demonstrate the technical and commercial benefits that commercial scale solar farms coupled with the Lavo | Heos system can deliver.”

Asked about the newness of the Lavo technology, SmartestEnergy’s Owens pointed to the size of its parent company. “We’re not gamblers. We take a sensible and measured view of these things.”