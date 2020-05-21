InMoment partners with Jemena to boost its customer experience improvement program

Sydney, Australia (20 May, 2020) — InMoment, the leaders in Experience Intelligence (XI), and Jemena, owner and operator of over $11.5 billion of major energy infrastructure across Australia, today announced it’s strategic customer experience (CX) partnership.

The partnership is set to elevate Jemena’s CX program, which focuses on understanding customer satisfaction across new connections, faults, outages and disconnections for the millions of households and businesses it provides with essential gas and electricity services daily.

InMoment’s industry-leading technology will manage and interpret Jemena’s extensive network of CX insights, enabling Jemena to identify areas of improvement and turn customer feedback into real-time actions. Jemena will be applying the new technology to its digital, face-to-face and contact centre touchpoints, to enhance customer experiences across all channels.

Kate Hawke, Jemena’s Group Marketing Manager commented: “Jemena is delighted to be partnering with inMoment to enhance our voice of the customer program. One of Jemena’s core values is to consider customers in everything we do, and the capabilities of the InMoment solution will empower us to fully understand what matters to our customers and how to serve them best.”

As Australia continues to deal with the impacts of COVID-19, ease restrictions and facilitate the full return of business operations, the importance of identifying and meeting evolving customer needs is at an all-time high.

David Blakers, InMoment’s Managing Director for APAC, said: “We are delighted to be commencing a strategic partnership with Jemena to help evolve its CX management capability. Jemena plays a critical role in the provision of electricity and gas across Australia supplying millions of households and businesses with essential services. The timing of the partnership couldn’t be better, for Jemena to utilise our experience intelligence platform and connect with its customers when they need it the most.”

This partnership comes just weeks after MaritzCX joined InMoment to support a combined total of over 2,000 leading brands worldwide. Jemena will instantly benefit from the partnership’s unprecedented combination of state-of-the-art technology and intuitive professional services that is accelerating the improvement of CX across the Australian market.