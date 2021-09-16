All-Energy Australia cancels October conference

Press Release

All-Energy Australia want to express our concern for everyone impacted by Coronavirus. After closely monitoring the rapidly escalating COVID situation and in consultation with our partners, the Clean Energy Council, we have made the difficult but necessary decision that we will not be able to run the upcoming edition of All-Energy Australia.

We are in unprecedented times and continue to witness first-hand the challenging impact of COVID-19 on all industries, both professionally and personally. Prior to the recent escalation of COVID-19 we were optimistic that All-Energy Australia would run safely and successfully in October this year, however we have now concluded that the best option is to not go ahead with the 2021 edition.

We appreciate this is disappointing news, but we have made this decision with everyone’s health and safety as our number one priority. We can now look ahead to the 2022 edition of All-Energy Australia.

Whilst we are disappointed that we are unable to meet face-to-face in Melbourne this October, we remain committed to keeping the renewable energy industry, our customers, partners and attendees connected in the coming months with a virtual conference. Stay tuned to our social media channels over the coming days as we announce more information on this.

We would like to thank everyone for their encouragement and support received during this challenging time.