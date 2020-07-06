Graph of the Day: Map of NSW generation – wind, solar, hydro, coal and gas

here at RenewEconomy we are often asked for more information about the location of wind and solar projects, and battery storage.
Short of developing our own data-base (which we wish we had the resources for), we’ve decided to reproduce a series of graphs from the Australia Energy Market Operator’s latest “state of the market” report.
This first one shows the existing generators – coal (black), gas (grey), Hydro (blue), biomass (pink), solar (yellow) and wind (green). Battery storage doesn’t feature because there is no grid-scale batteries in NSW, yet.
We’ll keep a look out for maps of projects in the pipeline, or awaiting connection, but that tends to be a moving feast, and many developers like to keep their crds close to their chest. And in coming days, we’ll publish the generation maps for other states too.
