Global logistics giant buys rights to pumped hydro project in NSW renewable zone

The proposed Central West- Orana Renewable Energy Zone (CWOREZ) is the first of these REZs, and will require the construction of several hundred kilometres of new transmission lines by Transgrid to support up to 3,000MW of new wind and solar.

Atco, which has more than $22 billion of annual revenues, says the move is its first into renewables in Australia – it owns a gas generator in W.A. and a co-generation plant in South Australia.

It says the project will be close to significant wind and solar resources and a 330kV grid connection supporting the Sydney load centre.

“The project has the potential to become an important element of the NSW Government’s CWOREZ through large-scale energy storage and availability of firming contracts for Australia’s burgeoning renewable energy sector,” says Ben Bolot, the head of business development at Atco Australia.

“Grid stability and security is one of the most pressing issues confronting the energy sector. Pumped storage hydro projects provide the long duration energy solution required to complement the short duration battery projects that have been recently announced.

“This project is a critical part of securing our energy future and making NSW an attractive location for industry with stable, low cost energy supply as we transition away from carbon based fuels.”

The Atco project is one of a number of large pumped hydro projects being considered for NSW – including a 600MW project at Ovens Mountain and a 500MW project at Dungowan Dam. There is also the massive (but controversial) Snowy 2.0 pumped hydro scheme.