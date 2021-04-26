Germany sets bigger wind and solar auctions for next few years

Parliamentarians from the Social Democrats and the conservative CDU–CSU union decided to increase solar PV capacities foreseen for auctions in 2022 three-fold, from 1.9 gigawatts (GW) to 6 GW.

The tender volume for onshore wind capacity will be raised from 2.9 GW to 4 GW, energy minister Peter Altmaier announced at a press conference last Thursday. Altmaier called it a “brave” decision, which he said had been difficult to reach by the coalition partners.

Altmaier said it was a sensible decision to give renewables a short-term boost and leave the rest to the next government that will be formed after the general elections in autumn 2021.

When the government and Parliament passed its latest reform of the Renewable Energy Act (EEG), which describes the growth path of renewable energies until 2030, the lawmakers insisted on further amendments to be made in the first quarter of 2021.

This included the adjustment of the renewables target in the power sector (currently set at 65% by 2030) and correspondingly higher renewable capacity goals.

However, due to a lobbying scandal involving energy politicians of the CDU–CSU parliamentary group, the deadline passed without results.