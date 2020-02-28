Future Battery Industry Strategy powers economic growth and jobs

PRESS RELEASE

McGowan Government makes progress through its Future Battery Industry Strategy

WA’s battery minerals contributed $6 billion in export revenue in 2018-19

Future battery industry is growing the WA economy and creating local jobs

A new report has revealed Western Australia’s Future Battery Industry Strategy is driving the creation of new and operational jobs.

Mines and Petroleum Minister Bill Johnston today released an industry snapshot that reveals the growth in the State’s battery industry since the McGowan Government began developing its Future Battery Industry Strategy in 2018, and then launched it in January 2019.

Western Australia’s future battery industry recorded a 21 per cent increase in employment in 2018-19, bringing the total number of operational jobs to 14,150. An additional 2,349 new regional jobs were also created.

Western Australia’s battery minerals contributed $6 billion in export revenue in 2018-19; specifically, rare earths has grown significantly and was valued at over $355 million. Additionally, Western Australian nickel represented seven per cent of total global share.

As at December 2019, almost $3 billion has been committed in regional investment in battery industry projects across the State and a further $22 billion in proposed regional projects.

The State Government continues to work with industry, research organisations and the Australian Government to promote economic growth in WA’s battery industry.