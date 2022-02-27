Forrest outlines plans for $3 billion wind, solar and battery hub in Queensland

Iron ore billionaire Andrew Forrest has unveiled plans for a $3 billion wind, solar and battery storage hub in central Queensland in a moved that he says will create the biggest renewable energy precinct in the south hemisphere.

Forrest says his privately owned Squadron Energy has bought the Clarke Creek wind and solar project from Goldwind, and will begin construction immediately on the first 450MW wind stage of project, which already has a supply deal with Stanwell Energy for most of its output.

However, Forrest says he is keen to start on stage 2 of the project as soon as possible, which will deliver “well over” 1GW of wind and solar, plus an unspecified amount of battery storage.

The output is expected to be feed into the grid, but could also be funnelled towards the various green hydrogen and green ammonia projects Forrest has in the pipeline, including the new 2GW hydrogen electrolyser factory that is also about to begin construction, according to an announcement on Sunday.

Squadron is one of a number of private vehicles held by Forrest, and includes his interest in the Sun Cable solar and battery project in the Northern Territory, along with tech billionaire Mike Cannon Brookes, and the former listed renewable energy developer Windlab.

Goldwind has previously flagged that Clarke Creek could hold 800MW of wind, upon to 400MW of solar, as well as a big battery. However, Squadron says they were looking at more than 1GW of wind, an unspecified amount of solar, and up to 2GWh of battery storage, which would be the biggest in the main grid.

Forrest said there will be even bigger projects in the pipeline, and his Fortescue Metals has already flagged a 5GW wind and solar and battery project in the Pilbara to power its iron ore facilities and local manufacturing.

“We have commenced construction of what will be the largest renewable energy precinct in the southern hemisphere – but I am delighted to say that we will not hold this record for long,with other renewable energy projects under development that will surpass our project in scale,” Forrest said in a statement.

“We intend to bring on other projects which will be larger than today’s record.” (Actually, there are probably other projects that already compete for that title, including Neoen’s Goyder South project in South Australia, but as long as none have been completed, then the title is up for claiming).

“We are investing in Clarke Creek not only to harness the renewable power of the wind and sun to energise our homes, our factories and our cities, but as a critical step towards breaking our reliance on fossil fuels.

“Climate change is the single greatest threat to our existence, and we must meet this global challenge with tenacity and speed. This announcement is a signal that Australia is prepared to act with purpose to realise our 100 per cent, green, renewable, zero-emissions energy future.”

Squadron says the project could produce enough wind, solar and battery energy to power more than 660,000 homes, equivalent to 40 per cent of Queensland households, and will export lower cost electricity directly into the National Electricity Market.

“Due to its combination of solar, wind and battery technologies, it will help directly lower power prices for millions of Queensland households and businesses,” it said.

Squadron expects stage one of the Clarke’s Creek project – located around 150kms north-west of Rockhamption – to be fully operational in 2024, and stage two could come online in 2026.

“The Clarke Creek wind and solar farm will support regional jobs during construction,” Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said in a statement.

“Delivering such a huge renewable energy boost takes Queensland closer to achieving our targets of 50 per cent renewable energy by 2030 and net zero emissions by 2050.”

Stanwell has previously announced a 346.5MW power purchase agreement for Clarke Creek.