Former transmission boss joins AEMO to lead Integrated System Plan

Energy sector leader Merryn York has jumped from the executive ranks at the Australian Energy Market Commission to those of the energy market operator, AEMO, taking up the key role of head of System Design where she will develop the Integrated System Plan as the national grid hurtles to 100% renewables.

AEMO announced the latest addition to what could be described as its ‘war carbinet’ this week, saying York would join the team in mid-March to lead the market operator’s efforts to meet the engineering challenges of a net-zero energy system.

These challenges, already significant, gained a few degrees of difficulty – or at least urgency – this week, with the news that Origin Energy will retire its Eraring coal-fired power plant in New South Wales in 2025, seven years ahead of the original schedule.

York, who will end a nearly two-year stint at AEMC as a Commissioner for the market rule maker, goes to AEMO with “deep industry experience,” including as CEO of Queensland state owned transmission company Powerlink from 2011 to 2019.

Trained at university as a power systems engineer, York will be particularly useful to AEMO for her experience in generator connections, transmission planning and the delivery of major transmission projects.

As executive general manager of system design, York takes up where her predecessor, Alex Wonhas, left off late last year, having led the work on the Integrated System Plan, AEMO’s 20-year blueprint on how to manage the shift to a renewables based grid.

Wonhas’ departure had been part of a major changing of the guard at the market operator, including the resignation of Brett Hausler, a 22-year veteran of AEMO and company secretary, and at the very top, the replacement of Audrey Zibelman, who ended her stint as CEO at the start of 2021, with Daniel Westerman.

As RenewEconomy reported, the departure of a large number of senior executives had raised concern in some quarters about the loss of expertise, and morale in the organisation at such a crucial time.

Others, however, saw the changes more positively, as a sign that Westerman wanted to stamp his own culture on the organisation.

In a statement on Wednesday, Westerman said he was “delighted” to have someone with York’s experience joining AEMO’s executive team.

“I also want to express my gratitude and thank Nicola Falcon, our GM Forecasting, for acting in the role following the departure of Alex Wonhas,” he said.

At the AEMC, chair Anna Collyer thanked York for her “valuable expertise and dedication to her role” as Commissioner over the last two and a half years.

“During her time at the AEMC Merryn championed a secure, reliable and affordable power system to deliver the best possible customer outcomes,” said Collyer.

“With a focus on engineering, Merryn improved our preparedness for a change in generation as we move closer toward a renewable energy future.”

AEMC Chief Executive Benn Barr said the Commission owed York a debt of gratitude for her wise counsel and instrumental work.

“Merryn has made a significant contribution to the Commission. Her practical focus on getting rule changes that deliver for consumers can be seen through recent reforms including the system strength framework, distributed energy resources access and pricing and across our essential system services workstreams.” Barr said.

“The Commission wishes Merryn all the very best in her new role at AEMO where she will no doubt continue to steer the energy industry toward successful reform.”