For Sale: Hampton Wind Park

The Vendor of this opportunity was one of the pioneers is clean energy investment in Australia is putting up for expressions of interests (EOI) its 2 turbine wind farm – 2.50mins west of Sydney situated in an idyllic setttings of east of Oberon.

Hampton Wind Park was one of the early demonstration wind sites in Australia – confirming the potential for small scale embedded generation into the grid. Hampton deployed 2 Vestas V47 660Kw Wind Turbines – these machines have benefited from loving TLC O&M over their life – from an engineering perspective there is every reason this will continue.

The opportunity ideally suites a buyer with a vision to stamp, in a tangible way, their leadership in the net zero agenda – a demonstrable corporate identity -perhaps an opportunity to confirm commitment or credentials for the market or for clients in a close drive from Sydney . The site is ideally positioned for re-powering -it has produced on average 2.2 to 2.5GWh per annum – it is well positioned with available land for behind the meter ground mounted solar. So in addition to producing KWhs of wind energy explore your vision for this profile opportunity

