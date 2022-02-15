First poles erected in $2.4bn transmission link to create “renewables superpower”

The first transmission poles have been installed in the 900km transmission link between South Australia and NSW that will help accelerate the transition to a grid based around wind, solar and storage.

The $2.4 billion Project EnergyConnect is the first of a number of main transmission lines proposed by the Australian Energy Market Operator and various state authorities as they build up the infrastructure needed to support a grid transitioning to 100 per cent renewables.

It’s expected that the new link – due to be completed by early 2025 – will help fast track South Australia’s goal of reaching “net 100 per cent renewables”, and will also support multiple gigawatts of new capacity in south-west NSW, where the state government is aiming to replace its coal generators over the next decade.

South Australia premier Steven Marshall said the project will drive billions of dollars of investment in renewable energy in South Australia, and help transform the state into a “renewable energy export superpower.”

“Project EnergyConnect will be a freeway for renewable energy produced in South Australia and exported to New South Wales, reducing electricity prices and fuelling economic growth in both states,” he said in a statement.

“Importantly, it will strengthen the power grid, so we can securely add more renewable energy whilst addressing Labor’s legacy of blackouts and price increases.” (South Australia is heading to an election next month).

The first transmission poles of what will be the longest high voltage transmission line built in Australia were installed at Robertstown, part of the 206kms of a new link that will reach the NSW border, with a further 700kms or so going to Wagga Wagga, with a spur line from Buronga to Red Cliffs in Victoria. The new transmission line will allow for the sharing of energy between the two states, with most of it to be provided by renewables. “Project EnergyConnect is a key project of national significance that will help improve the affordability, reliability and security of electricity supply for South Australians and strengthen the National Electricity Market,” Electranet interim CEO Rainer Korte said in a statement. The project also includes an upgrade to existing Robertstown and Tungkillo substations. Robertstown is likely to be the centre of multiple large wind, solar and storage projects, with the most prominent being Neoen’s massive Goyder South wind, solar and battery project that has already begun its 400MW first stage. “Once completed and energised, Project EnergyConnect will deliver an expected annual bill saving of around $100 for a typical South Australian residential power customer, while larger customers can expect greater savings,” Korte said. Construction work on the new interconnector in South Australia is expected to create more than 200 regional jobs and once completed, approximately 250 ongoing jobs across the local economy. Transgrid is building the NSW section. ElectraNet said the South Australian component of the project would comprise about 380 new transmission towers built and 2,500 kilometres of new conductor, and use 15,000 cubic metres of concrete and more than 11,500 tonnes of steel. Construction work in South Australia is expected to be completed in late 2023.