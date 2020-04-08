Fimer names Alessio Facondo CEO of FIMER Group

PRESS RELEASE
Following the acquisition of ABB’s solar inverter business, the Board of Directors of FIMER Group, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of inverter solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Alessio Facondo as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective 1st April 2020.
Filippo Carzaniga becomes Chairman and Member of FIMER’s Board of Directors.
The appointments form part of a broader strategy by the Group to strengthen its management team and boost company growth on a global scale.
“I am pleased to welcome Alessio Facondo to the FIMER Group,” said Filippo Carzaniga, Chairman of FIMER Group. “We want to strengthen our senior team, so that the company is well placed to drive opportunities and growth for the future. Alessio’s international experience and leadership with large and complex organizations, together with his strong entrepreneurial attitude, were key factors in appointing him as CEO.
“My commitment and involvement in the Group will be enhanced and fostered by partnering with Alessio. We will stand shoulder to shoulder on this journey and, as Chairman and member of the Board, I will support value creation for FIMER, driving top line growth and future success.”
Alessio Facondo joins FIMER with an impressive managerial background which features, among others, an outstanding transformation of SelexEs Spa which, under his leadership, became overperforming and multi-award winning as a supplier of international companies. Alessio has also been Senior Vice President Production and then Managing Director of AgustaWestland SpA and Managing Director of Leonardo Finmeccanica SpA’s Aerostructure Division.
Commenting on his appointment, Alessio said: “I am pleased to join FIMER just after the acquisition of ABB’s solar inverter business. It is an exciting new challenge with strong business opportunities in a dynamic market.
“Together with Filippo Carzaniga and the senior team we will reshape the new FIMER, taking the best from FIMER’s strong heritage and the global strength of our newly acquired business, to create synergies and leverage market opportunities, so that we are well positioned to be the leading industry player.”
In addition, the Board has further strengthened its senior management team with the appointment of Carlo Corollo as Chief People Officer and Corrado Cusaro as Group Chief Financial Officer. New expertise from the former ABB solar inverter business has also joined the team including Leonardo Botti as Global Head of Sales and Product Management, Michael Locher as Chief Service and Warranty Officer, Christiane Schumacher as Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Paolo Casini as Chief Technology Officer and Claudio Calabrese as Group Head of Supply Chain Management.
“We welcome this influx of talent from outside the business, including our new colleagues from ABB. With these appointments we are confident that FIMER will be well placed to build a brighter solar future,” added Filippo Carzaniga.