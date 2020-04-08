Fimer names Alessio Facondo CEO of FIMER Group

Following the acquisition of ABB’s solar inverter business, the Board of Directors of FIMER Group, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of inverter solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Alessio Facondo as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective 1st April 2020.

Filippo Carzaniga becomes Chairman and Member of FIMER’s Board of Directors.

The appointments form part of a broader strategy by the Group to strengthen its management team and boost company growth on a global scale.

“I am pleased to welcome Alessio Facondo to the FIMER Group,” said Filippo Carzaniga, Chairman of FIMER Group. “We want to strengthen our senior team, so that the company is well placed to drive opportunities and growth for the future. Alessio’s international experience and leadership with large and complex organizations, together with his strong entrepreneurial attitude, were key factors in appointing him as CEO.

“My commitment and involvement in the Group will be enhanced and fostered by partnering with Alessio. We will stand shoulder to shoulder on this journey and, as Chairman and member of the Board, I will support value creation for FIMER, driving top line growth and future success.”

Alessio Facondo joins FIMER with an impressive managerial background which features, among others, an outstanding transformation of SelexEs Spa which, under his leadership, became overperforming and multi-award winning as a supplier of international companies. Alessio has also been Senior Vice President Production and then Managing Director of AgustaWestland SpA and Managing Director of Leonardo Finmeccanica SpA’s Aerostructure Division.