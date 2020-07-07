Federal government’s defence strategy update the weakest on climate in a decade

The federal government’s recently released defence strategy update is the weakest statement of its kind on climate and security for over a decade. As somebody who held a senior position at Defence until very recently, it is incredibly disheartening to read. One of Australia’s greatest security challenges – climate change – is only hinted at.

With the advantage of COVID hindsight, it observes the world is becoming poor, dangerous and disorderly. This, it argues, is a result of rising strategic competition and pandemic-related economic challenges.

On the impact of the growing global power vacuum due to the United States’ (and to a lesser extent, the United Kingdom’s) internal fragilities and the flow-on effect of weakening international order, it remains relatively silent.

While alliance conventions may make it polite to ignore this particular elephant; the second elephant in the room demands attention. You can dimly discern the second elephant in the update. But like the parable of the elephant and the blind men, only from its parts.

There is mention of increasing bushfires and extreme weather – requiring an increase in Defence capacity for humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations. However, the underlying climate emergency driver is omitted. The statement also acknowledges the increased likelihood of conflict in the Pacific, but there is no mention of how climate change impacts on resources are increasingly multiplying threats in this region.

Viewing the elephant, dimly, through coal tinted spectacles also leads to some very obvious omissions and some very twisty logic. Notwithstanding China’s heavy-footed approach in the Pacific region – climate change is the big existential risk for island nations. Australia’s stance on fossil fuels hampers our ability to influence the Pacific family – previously leading one Island leader to describe Australia as an “abusive spouse”.

Also, as climate change worsens, the Indo-Pacific may cease to become a region of geographical appeal. Rising temperatures, natural disasters and food and water scarcity make conflict in this region more likely. The result may well be a mass refugee exodus. Competition may shift south and north as marine and other resources shift to the poles. But strangely, there is no mention of the Antarctic or Arctic and potential for conflict in these regions.

However, the deepest irony is that as Australia shifts to advanced intelligence systems, space, long-range missiles, cyber and information warfare to “hold adversary forces and infrastructure at risk further from Australia” it also shifts the weight of energy reliance from fossil fuels to power.

The biggest omission in the Defence Strategic Update 2020 is the missed opportunity to achieve much greater security self-reliance and resilience through the development of leading technologies, sovereign capabilities and trusted supply chains in solar and hydrogen technologies.

Australia has the potential to be a renewable energy super-power but only if we see clearly and act logically.

Cheryl Durrant is a Climate Councillor and former Head of Defence Preparedness