“Extra fast” EV battery could be made at planned $3 billion Australian gigafactory

An electric vehicle battery that its proponents say could recharge to 85% in just six minutes could be made at a Townsville factory being planned by Australian company Magnis Energy Technologies.

Magnis Energy says in a statement that its partner Charge CCCV (C4V) has successfully tested a lithium-ion cell with a six minute charge time, labelling it a “potential game changer” for EV makers.

Magnis also says it could produce a battery with the extra-fact charging (EFC) capability in Australia, presumably from its planned $3 billion “Giga-scale” factory in Australia, for which it has received $3.1 million in grants from the Queensland government.

Australia is rich in natural resources that are used in the manufacture of electric vehicle batteries, a fact highlighted by Tesla CEO and co-founder Elon Musk on Saturday when he tweeted that Australia is the source for lithium used in Tesla car batteries.

Also, we get our lithium from Australia — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 25, 2020

If Magnis succeeds in producing very fast charging batteries at scale in Australia it could put Australia – which is currently a laggard in terms of EV development, manufacture and sales – at the forefront of the EV industry.

