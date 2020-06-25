Energy regulator considers options to control output of wind and solar farms

The Australian Energy Regulator is considering options to impose more controls over the dispatch of wind and solar farms, after alarms were raised over the increasing number of wind and solar projects that suddenly withdraw capacity when wholesale prices are negative.

In the last year or two an increasing number of wind and solar facilities have introduced automated software and trading systems that switch off the generators according to certain algorithms – the most common being the growing number of occasions when prices go negative. Many wind and solar projects are required – in the terms of their power purchase agreements with customers – to switch off when that occurs.

The wind and solar farms can do this under current rules because are what is known as “semi-scheduled”, and required only to observe a cap on output, not a floor. But the Australian Energy Market Operator is not pleased. The sudden loss of output requires other generators providing frequency control to fill in the gaps. Normally they would do this only for sudden changes in demand, or the unexpected failure of a big generator.

The market operator is now fearful of what may occur once the share of wind and solar capacity increases from the current capacity of more than 8,000MW to levels of 30,000MW and up to 45,000MW or more in the next two decades, or even to instantaneous penetration levels of up to 75 per cent or even 100 per cent over the next five years. It worries that the current rules may prevent it from properly managing the system.

So the Australian Energy Regulator has been asked to canvass options and has published an issues paper outlining its thinking to date and how wind and solar farms can be made to follow dispatch targets in the same way that fully scheduled generators do.

The solution, whichever one may be finally agreed, will be one of the biggest changes to market rules in decades, and is likely to have implications for wind and solar farms, their contracts, and the possible need to add battery storage. It will be a debate fiercely contested by many in the sector.

One of the more immediate responses was that the switch to five-minute settlement should largely fix the issue, because there will be no incentive for wind and solar farms to crash out of the market.

But the very same institutions worried about this situation are proposing a 12-month delay to 5MS, despite many saying that the market – having been given four years notice – is or should be ready and any further push back will delay the clean energy transition.

Several proposed options are considered difficult or impractical, but have not been entirely ruled out. These include changes to the “causer pays” factor, the removal of the “semi-scheduled” category, or the outright banning of automated systems that react to price movements, rather than resource availability.

Three other options that are being pursued reflect possible changes to the semi-scheduled category.

One may be a “megawatt” target and a ramp rate similar to that imposed on scheduled generators (coal, gas and hydro), that would take into account the availability of the wind or solar resource. The second option is an “energy target” within a five minute period, while the third is operating as an “inflexible generator” that operates on a fixed dispatch target.