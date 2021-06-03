Energy Insiders Podcast: Shell Australia’s big power play Giles Parkinson & David Leitch 3 June 2021 0 Shell Australia CEO Tony Nunan talks about new NSW contract, big batteries, electric vehicles, hydrogen, LNG and carbon capture. And you can find previous editions of the Energy Insiders Podcast here, or on your favourite podcast platform. Pylon is a proud sponsor of Energy Insiders Evergen is a proud sponsor of Energy Insiders Energy Insiders – a RenewEconomy Podcast · Shell Australia’s big power play ← Previous Queensland leads the world in Australia’s coal mining blitz Next → Queensland coal generators tripped off like dominoes after Callide explosion Smart new electric hot water system offers two solar upgrade optionsby Sophie Vorrath on 3 June 2021 Rooftop solar installs given all-clear for week two of Victoria Covid lockdownby Sophie Vorrath on 3 June 2021 South Australia to install free Tesla Powerwall batteries in homes without solarby Giles Parkinson on 2 June 2021 BMW announces Australian prices for electric iX SUVby Sophie Vorrath on 2 June 2021 The Driven Podcast: The future of electric bikesby Nigel Morris on 2 June 2021 BMW opens orders for two new luxury sports EVs in Australiaby Sophie Vorrath on 2 June 2021 Multimedia Energy Insiders Podcast: Shell Australia’s big power play3 Jun 20210 Transcript: Energy Insiders podcast interview with CEC’s Kane Thornton2 Jun 20210 The Driven Podcast: The future of electric bikes2 Jun 20210 Energy Insiders Podcast: A new wind and solar investment drought28 May 20210 The Driven Podcast: New Niro, Leaf’s V2G, and Victoria’s EV subsidy28 May 20210 Video: The Electric Ute that “hauls ass and tows like a beast”28 May 20210