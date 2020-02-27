Energy Insiders Podcast: How to design a market for high renewables grid

Australia needs a new market design to cater for shift to high share of renewables, rather than the one that was built around centralised coal and gas and was focused on the cost of burning fossil fuels.

Energy Transition’s Eric Gimon has some suggestions for a market dominated by wind and solar. And despite the variability – and the zero marginal cost of production – the solution may not be as complex as some people fear.

Gimon also looks at what’s happening in overseas markets, particularly the US, the argument for nodal pricing, and we look at the news of the week, including the Coalition’s blind pursuit of new coal power stations.

