Enel Green Power Australia joins Monash University to support the next generation of sustainability leaders

Enel Green Power®, within the Enel Group, is a world leader in clean energy and is at the forefront of integrating innovative technologies into renewable energy plants.

The agreement with EGPA has been signed for a pilot year to support the 2021 Green Steps program which will run this year from July through to October.

Green Steps offers transformative and practical sustainability training and consultancy projects for ambitious emerging leaders. Over the past 22 years, the extracurricular program has transformed lives, launched careers and most importantly, created a network of leaders who are now working in organisations to make the world a more sustainable place to live.

Now an established program under the Monash Sustainable Development Institute (MSDI) with support from Monash Buildings and Property, each year, the program offers 30 fully funded places to Monash students across all facilities and disciplines.

Monash Sustainable Development Institute and EGPA have a shared mission in building capacity and driving action to accelerate the energy transition in Australia and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) locally and globally.

“We’re incredibly proud to partner with MSDI for the transformative and educational Green Steps leadership program that will equip students with critical sustainability and leadership skills”, said Enel Green Power Australia Country Manager Werther Esposito. “This is an exciting collaboration with MSDI, a world leading institute bringing about sustainable and positive change through pioneering research, education and innovation.”

“Sustainability is the foundation of our operations, creating shared value in the communities where we operate and integrating the UN SDGs into our business model. As a global leader in clean energy and one of the largest renewable energy companies in the world, we’re looking forward to sharing our leading global and local approach to sustainability and extensive industry knowledge to empower a new generation of leaders”, said Mr Esposito.

Associate Professor Annette Bos, Deputy Director (Education) at MSDI is delighted EGP will share their unique approach to sustainable development with the cohort.

“Students will have the opportunity to learn directly from EGPA about their sustainability strategy, including how they integrate the SDGs into their business model. A number of the students will also gain valuable experience contributing to EGPA’s renewable energy initiatives as part of the Green Steps consultancy projects.”

“This is an exciting opportunity and we look forward to working with EGPA to support ambitious young sustainability leaders at Monash,” said Professor Bos.

Green Steps is about equipping students with the skills, tools and knowledge needed to become effective leaders and sustainability change agents. Today, the program has alumni globally, leading on sustainable development action and initiatives within organisations and the community. The partnership is the first in a series of steps to expand the reach of the Green Steps program and broaden its impact.