Digitalisation lessons from industrial compressed air

I’ve recently been working on a project exploring alternatives to compressed air systems, often called ‘the fourth utility’ after electricity, gas and water.

Many existing systems are shockingly inefficient, with 80% to 90% losses.

They are widely used in industry for activities such as drying, assembly, blow moulding and paint spraying. But digitalisation is transforming the situation.

Smart, connected electric actuators can perform these functions and not only control air pressures and flows much more precisely and faster, but also provide real-time information that can identify inefficiencies, optimise performance and capture valuable business productivity benefits.

These go far beyond cutting energy costs within existing company structures to business transformation.

Emerging alternatives that reduce or avoid the need to use compressed air can deliver up to 80% energy savings but also speed up production, such as filling containers.