Can the US really cut its emissions in half by 2030? First, the good news ….

First, the good news, followed by the not so good. That’s the opening line in many jokes. And as it happens, in climate change.

The good news is that according to the Energy Information Administration (EIA) nearly half of the planned new capacity additions in the US in 2022 are expected to be solar, 17% wind with natural gas accounting for 21% (see graph below).

The bad news is that the US greenhouse gas emissions rose nearly 6% in 2021 with the economy rebounding from the pandemic.

With President Biden’s Build Back Better bill in political limbo, it is not clear how the US can remotely meet its ambitious pledge to cut emissions in half by 2030 made at the COP26 in Glasgow in November, 2021.

The EIA expects 46.1GW of new generating capacity to be added to the US grid in 2022. Utility-scale solar is expected to account for 21.5GW, surpassing last year’s 15.5GW, with Texas leading the states with 6.1GW, or 28%, followed by California with 4GW. These numbers do not include small-scale distributed solar, which is also on the rise.

Wind had an exceptionally good 2021, adding17.1GW. Only 7.6 GW of wind is scheduled to come online in 2022, more than half of it – 51% – in Texas.

The accompanying map (below) shows the location of generation additions with the largest wind farm, the 999MW Traverse Wind Energy Center in Oklahoma, expected to begin commercial operations in April 2022.