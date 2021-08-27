California dreaming: Eight million EVs by 2030, without crashing the fragile grid

President Biden is not the only one obsessed with ambitious electric transportation targets. In September 2020 California Governor Gavin Newsom signed an executive order setting the following targets for zero emission vehicles (ZEVs) for the largest US car market.

It mandates 100% ZEV sales for new passenger vehicles by 2035 and the same for medium- and heavy-duty vehicles, where feasible, by 2045.

With transportation sector accounting for more than 50% of the state’s greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions (visual on next page), more than 80% of smog-forming NOx pollution, and 95% of toxic diesel particulate matter, the transition to ZEVs is a critical step towards the state’s goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2045.