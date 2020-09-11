Better than Tesla? Lucid Air electric sedan pricing and specs revealed

The Driven

Saudi-backed Lucid Motors officially unveiled its Lucid Air electric sedan, which will be priced between $US80,000 and $US160,000 depending on options, to an online global audience on Wednesday.

The high profile EV startup, headed by ex-Tesla engineer Peter Rawlinson, has its eyes on grabbing the attention of the Tesla Model S audience, which Rawlinson had a key role in designing.

A series of pre-reveal releases has left little to the imagination in terms of specifications and capabilities – we already know that the Lucid Air has been promised with a longer range than the Model S, better aerodynamics than the Tesla Model 3, offer “Dream Drive” autonomous driving as well as vehicle-to-grid, two-way and super -fast charging capabilities.

What we can also now share with you is that the Lucid Air will be available in four options starting from $US80,000 (although you’ll have to wait until 2022 to get one) up to an eye-boggling $US169,000.

“Lucid Motors is driven to make the electric car better, and by doing so, help move the entire industry forward, towards accelerated adoption of sustainable mobility,” said Peter Rawlinson, CEO and CTO of Lucid Motors, in a statement to the press.

“The goal of this relentless approach to developing the world’s most advanced electric vehicle is to benefit all mankind with sustainable, zero emission transportation, and to also attract new customers to the world of EVs.

“With the Lucid Air, we have created a halo car for the entire industry, one which shows the advancements that are possible by pushing the boundaries of EV technology and performance to new levels.”