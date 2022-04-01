Australia’s first offshore wind project starts mapping underground cable route

The 2.2GW Star of the South project, widely considered to be Australia’s most advanced offshore wind project, has started work on mapping the route for a 75km long underground cable to deliver power into the main grid.

Star of the South is one of three offshore wind projects that have sourced funds from the Victoria state government and appears to have the inside running as the government prepares a new scheme to deliver its goal of 2GW of installed capacity by 2028 and 9GW by 2040.

The project, backed by Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, is likely to be built around 10kms off the coast of Gippsland, and is considering different routes for underground cables to deliver the power into the Latrobe Valley, the home of the state’s brown coal generators.

Star of the South said that from Monday April 4, investigations by consultants Douglas Partners at approximately 180 sites would collect and test soil and rock samples to better understand local ground conditions. The work will take up to three months.

Star of the South says its 2.2GW of capacity would account for around 20 per cent of the state’s annual electricity needs, and believes it can start delivering that power by 2028 even though it is still in its pre-feasibility stage and is yet to finalise planning approvals.

“Understanding local ground conditions is an important part of designing a safe and efficient underground transmission system”,” chief development officer Erin Coldham said in a statement.

“We’re pleased to be co-funding these works with the Victorian Government and sharing what we learn with them as they plan for a new offshore wind industry in Victoria”

Star of the South says a 2.2GW project would create 2,000 direct jobs in Victoria, including around 760 Gippsland jobs during construction and 200 skilled, long-term local jobs during operation.