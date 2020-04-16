Audi readies for third quarter arrival of all-electric e-tron in Australia

The Driven

uropean premium car maker Audi is readying for the arrival of the e-tron electric SUV in Australia, installing DC electric vehicle fast chargers in at least one of its major dealerships in Sydney.

The Coronavirus pandemic is taking its toll on the global auto market at large, and the fallout for Australia is that at least some electric vehicle models – such as the Polestar 2 – will face launch delays for the local market.

But not for the Audi e-tron, if the installation of the high-powered chargers at Audi Centre Sydney as captured by an electric vehicle enthusiast are anything to go by.

The images, shared by Twitter account @Electricfuture5, show a slick 150kW DC unit branded with the e-tron logo, with CCS plug type.

Made by Swiss automation and electrical giant ABB, it is one of only a few such chargers currently installed in Australia. The first of this type was installed at Euroa, Victoria at one of the first ultra-rapid charging sites to be opened in Australia by ultra-rapid charging network provider Chargefox.

The 150kW chargers such as this ABB unit can add around 120km of driving range to an electric vehicle in just 10 minutes.

The e-tron is Audi’s first all-electric model and will be the third 100% electric mid-size SUV to enter the local market, following the Jaguar I-Pace and Mercedes-Benz EQC.