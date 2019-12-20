After a huge 2019, RenewEconomy and The Driven are looking forward to 2020

What a year it has been! Australian renewable energy development, investment and generation records continued to topple over the course of 2019, and so did the standard of federal energy and climate politics.

Thank goodness for independent media and the people who support it!

Through all of the ups and the downs, RenewEconomy continues to grow and even break some of its own records – including page views and readership.

In 2019, page views for RenewEconomy will top 11 million for the first time, and that is despite parking most of its electric vehicle coverage in our new sister site, www.TheDriven.io, which attracted more than 4.5 million page views in its first full year. Our solar and storage focused One Step Off The Grid also had a record year, topping one million page views for the first time.

We would like to take this opportunity to say a big thank you all of the people who have visited the site – and sister sites One Step Off The Grid and The Driven – for your readership, and your continuing support.

And we’d like to thank our advertisers for their support, and to the many people who have given donations to help ensure we can continue to deliver the coverage the industry deserves. This has enabled us to expand our coverage and add new staff.

To prepare for another big year in 2020 our team is taking a short break.

Today’s newsletter will be the last for the year, until we return to our desks in early January.

Happy and safe holidays to all!

