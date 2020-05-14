AEMO announces changes to Victoria connections team

PRESS RELEASE

Australian Energy Market Operator

After a year of planning, we’re pleased to announce some changes to our Connections team that will help deliver on many of AEMO’s internal and external initiatives.

It is with great pleasure that we announce Margarida Pimentel as AEMO’s new Manager for Victorian Connections. Joining AEMO next week, Margarida brings a wealth of energy experience from her previous roles at Mondo, ACI Allen Consulting, AEMO, VENCorp, NEMMCO, and Hydro Tasmania.

The Network Development team will also be renamed Victorian Connections to reflect the team’s core focus. This team will now report to AEMO’s General Manager of Victorian Planning, Joe Spurio, bringing the Connection and Planning teams even closer together to support the rapidly evolving network.

AEMO’s Manager for Grid Performance and Integration, Luke Robinson, will continue to build the Grid Performance & Integration team, reporting into Christian Schaefer.

The team will be responsible for review of power system incidents, development of the power system frequency risk review, assessment of regional system strength requirements as well as working with network businesses to successfully test new and upgraded NEM interconnections.

With these changes, we thank both Luke and Christian for their outstanding efforts and contribution to the energy sector during a time of remarkable growth, including contributing to overcome the challenges in the West Murray Zone.