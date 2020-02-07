World’s largest offshore wind turbine clocks new 24-hour generation record

The world’s largest offshore wind turbine, GE Renewable Energy’s 12MW Haliade-X prototype installed at the Port of Maasvlakte-Rotterdam in the Netherlands, has set a new record this week, as the first wind turbine to generate 288MWh continuously over the course of 24 hours.

The achievement was celebrated by GE Renewable Energy on the company’s social media channels on Thursday (EU time), just over a month after the mammoth turbine started operating in December.

“Another great milestone of our Haliade-X 12MW!”, said GE Renewable Energy’s CEO of offshore wind John Lavelle in a LinkedIn post this week.

The new record beats the turbine’s previous feat of generating 262MWh of clean energy within 24 hours – which as RenewEconomy reported at the time was enough to power 30,000 households all on its own.

Already, the Haliade-X has been selected as the preferred turbine for 4,800MW worth of offshore wind farms – including the 120MW Skip Jack and 1,100MW Ocean Wind projects in the US, and the 3,600MW Dogger Bank project in the UK

In the meantime, GE will continue with the prototype testing, including a series of tests to validate the turbine’s power curve, loads, grid performance and reliability, as outlined in the below LinkedIn post.

“The tests will allow GE to obtain a Type Certificate by mid-year, keeping us on track to commercialise the turbine by 2021,” the company said.