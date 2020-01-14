Windlab announces closure of US office

Windlab Limited (ASX:WND) (‘Windlab’ or the ‘Company’) today announces that it plans to exit the North American market.

Windlab advised in August that it had engaged Moelis Australia to assist the Board of Directors with a wide-ranging strategic review. Whilst the strategic review remains ongoing, one of the initial recommendations has been to withdraw from the North American market.

The Board has approved this recommendation and actions are underway to close the Company’s US office by year end.

Commenting on the reasons for the decision Roger Price, Chief Executive Officer stated, “Windlab has been unable to achieve sufficient scale in the North American market to execute the Company’s desired business model.

Furthermore, the board anticipates a downturn in the US market from 2020 onwards as the Production Tax Credit incentive begins to reduce.”