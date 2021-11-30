Webinar: Electrifying Australia

The world is striving to get to net zero emissions, but even a 2050 net zero target demands urgent action. The next few years will be crucial.

Our energy grids are transitioning at a faster pace than predicted while leading businesses are adapting their traditional business models to reduce their emissions and move into new markets. But what does net zero really mean and what does it require to get there? What can we do now and what are we waiting for? How does business bring about multi-generational, lasting change in the face of policy paralysis?

Join a panel of leading experts and businesses that are taking action now to find out what we need to do.

Saul Griffith – Rewiring Australia

Gabrielle Kuiper – Guest Contributor, Institute of Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA)

Craig Roussac – CEO, Buildings Alive

Cassandra Wee – Partner, Ashurst

Giles Parkinson – Founder & Editor of RenewEconomy

Recorded on November 24, 2021.