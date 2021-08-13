Nigel Morris has an extended test drive with Harley-Davidson’s first electric motorcycle.
Video: Living with a Livewire in lockdown
- What does the “solar tax” mean for consumers? Here are six key takeawaysby Sophie Vorrath on 12 August 2021
- “We’re going off grid:” Consumers want resilient systems after bushfire outagesby Sophie Vorrath on 11 August 2021
- Great Solar Business Podcast: Mergers and acquisitions as a solar growth strategyby Nigel Morris on 11 August 2021
- Video: Living with a Livewire in lockdownby Nigel Morris on 13 August 2021
- “Feeding the world”: Elon Musk explains why Tesla’s China sales plunged in Julyby Bridie Schmidt on 13 August 2021
- End of the Plug Wars: Electrify America to stop installing CHAdeMO chargersby Bryce Gaton on 13 August 2021
Multimedia
Video: Living with a Livewire in lockdown
Wind and solar push annualised output to 50TWh, fan lower prices
Great Solar Business Podcast: Mergers and acquisitions as a solar growth strategy
Solar Insiders Podcast: Why the solar boom is starting to cool down
Energy Insiders Podcast: Can Australia break its wind and solar investment drought?