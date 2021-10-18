Massive offshore wind project taps “world’s largest” Vestas turbines

Danish wind giant Vestas has been tapped to provide 138 of its world-leading 15MW turbines for the massive 2.1GW Empire offshore wind project, which is planned for development off the coast of Long Island, New York.

Vestas said on Monday that it had been named as the preferred turbine supplier for the Empire Wind 1 and Empire Wind 2 projects, a joint venture between Norwegian energy giant Equinor and bp that is in the early planning stages.

In addition, if a firm order was to be placed for the project, Vestas would deliver a comprehensive multi-year solution to service the wind farm when operational, with the goal to establish a New York-based service organisation providing local employment opportunities.

“To be part of a landmark project like Empire Wind 1 and 2 is a testament to the hard work of Vestas colleagues across the world dedicated to developing offshore technology capable of delivering, reliable, resilient, and sustainable wind energy to communities around the world,” said Laura Beane, president of Vestas North America.

“We are honoured to partner with Equinor and bp as preferred supplier for the Empire wind projects and provide our V236-15.0 MW turbine to help New York achieve its ambitious offshore wind energy goals.”

Vestas took the much-contested crown for world’s largest offshore wind turbine earlier this year when it launched the V236-15.0 MW turbine.

Providing a massive swept area in excess of 43,000 m2, a single V236-15.0MW turbine is capable of generating 80GWh annually, enough to power around 20,000 European households and avoid over 38,000 tonnes of CO2 each year.

The company announced just last week that it would install a prototype of the 15MW turbine at the Østerild National test centre in the second half of 2022, with operation and generation of the prototype to begin in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Measuring 280-metres tall, upon installation the prototype will be the tallest and most powerful wind turbine in the world.

“Colleagues across Vestas have worked very hard and collaborated closely to ensure the rapid progress in developing and assembling the V236-15.0 MW prototype, and this announcement is an important step forward for Vestas and our customers,” said Anders Nielsen, Vestas Chief Technology Officer.

“Getting the prototype turbine in the ground will underline how the V236-15.0 MW will raise the bar in terms of technological innovation, industrialisation and scale in the wind energy industry.”

Installation of the prototype turbine is the next step in the development work necessary for any turbine, which has already been progressing across Vestas’ own research and development and production sites.