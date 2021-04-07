Unstoppable: Rooftop solar market notches up new all-time high in March

One Step Off The Grid

Australia has notched up yet another record for rooftop solar installations, with homes and businesses around the country installing 317MW of systems in March – an all-time high for national monthly installs.

The new monthly record was marked in the latest data from industry statisticians, SunWiz, taking the cumulative total to 13.9GW and keeping the nation on track to install a record-breaking 3.5GW for the year, compared to the Covid-defying 3GW installed in 2020.

“Q1 of 2021 shows a 26% lead over the same time last year for registered volume,” said SunWiz managing director Warwick Johnston in the March report. “If this trend continues to hold for 2021 we’ll see a larger capacity installed than 2020.”

On a month-by-month basis, the market showed a 12.4% increase in registration numbers from February, when a total of 285MW was installed.

This jump was buoyed by a boost from the commercial solar sector, which SunWiz says rebounded in March, across all capacity ranges, from its downward trend over the last couple of months.

