UK developer takes write-down after another storm hits Oakey 2 solar farm

UK renewable energy developer Foresight Group has revealed it has suffered a significant write-down on the value of its Oakey 2 solar farm in Queensland, after the troubled project was damaged by yet another storm in January this year.

The 55MW (ac) Oakey 2 project, which is backed by $55 million in debt from the Clean Energy Finance Corporation, is owned by the Foresight Solar Fund Ltd, and had been expected to be operational by the end of 2018, but a hailstorm that year destroyed part of the installation.

Another deadline for late 2019 was missed and now the project owner is predicting final commissioning in the second half of 2020, after it said the project suffered more damage from another storm in January of this year.

Because of this, it has now written down the value of the project by £6.9 million ($A12.5 million), joining a growing list of developers and contractors who have suffered significant losses from delays and cost-over-runs from construction and the increasingly complex connection and commissioning process.

“The Oakey 2 asset has experienced further construction delays following storms impacting the site, with the expected connection date delayed to the second half of 2020,” it says in its most recent annual report.

“As a result, the valuation of Oakey 2 has been decreased by £6.9 million to reflect the impact the commissioning delay will have on project revenues,” it says in its annual report. “The Investment Manager is working closely with the network operator and project contractors to minimise the financial impact to the Company.”