Transgrid starts work on $1.8bn “transformative” renewable superhighway

Construction has now started at both ends of one of Australia’s most significant transmission network projects, the $2.3 billion Project EnergyConnect linking renewables-rich South Australia with the now coal-dominated NSW.

Transgrid, the NSW-based transmission company, kick-starting works on its $1.8 billion portion of the 900km link from Robertstown in South Australia and Wagga Wagga in New South Wales. Work on the South Australian portion of the project started in February.

Project EnergyConnect is seen as critical infrastructure that will improve grid reliability, expand the trade of electricity between states, and support the development of new wind and solar projects.

Transgrid CEO Brett Redman attended the “sod turning” for the project at the Buronga Substation in South-west New South Wales on Tuesday, saying new transmission infrastructure would help alleviate the pressures of surging electricity prices.

“EnergyConnect is a once in a generation transmission project that will help to revolutionise the National Electricity Market and we are really pleased to be getting underway with this critical infrastructure,” Redman said.

“The project will be a key component of the future grid, which will enable the integration of renewable generation and support the decarbonisation of the nation’s economy.”

“By increasing wholesale electricity competition, EnergyConnect will help drive down electricity bills and once completed, the project is expected to save NSW energy customers $180 million a year,” Redman added.

The network infrastructure is expected to add around 2.5GW of new capacity to the grid and will underpin the establishment of a South-West Renewable Energy Zone by the New South Wales government.

The 900-kilometre network link is a partnership between Transgrid, which will develop the 700-kilometre New South Wales portion of the transmission link – from Wagga Wagga to the South Australian border – with ElectraNet building the 200-kilometre South Australian side of the project – spanning the border to Robertstown.

ElectraNet Interim chief executive Rainer Korte says the project will also support the development of additional renewable energy projects in South Australia.

“EnergyConnect is a landmark project of national significance that will enable more renewable energy and improve the affordability, reliability, and security of electricity supply,” Korte said.

“We are delighted to see the start of construction on this critical project in both South Australia and NSW.”

One of the key benefits of the project is that it will further reduce South Australia’s dependence on gas fired generation. South Australia currently sources around two thirds of its demand from wind and solar, and this is could to grow to net 100 per cent renewables after the new link is complete.

It will also boost exports of lower cost – and lower emissions – electricity supply to and from New South Wales, which is implementing its own rapid transition of its energy system given the looming retirement of most of the state’s coal fired generators.

The project is being constructed for Transgrid by project partner SecureEnergy. The first stage of the project involves the construction of a 135km transmission line between Buronga and the South Australian border, a 22km link to the Victorian border and an expansion of the existing substation at Buronga.

Project director David Whatmough says the scale of the project creates significant opportunities to engage workers in the construction of the new network infrastructure.

“EnergyConnect is one of the first of many that will change the industry across Australia and represents a significant part of the transition taking place in the energy sector,” he said.

“From a power engineering construction perspective, it provides a fabulous opportunity to grow the next generation of people who want to work in this industry.”

Project EnergyConnect will involve the installation of more than 9,000 kilometres of cabling, and 60,000 cubic metres of concrete footings for 1,5000 transmission towers and substation works.

Construction of the eastern portion of the project, spanning Buronga to Wagga Wagga, is expected to start in 2023, with the full project completed by 2024.