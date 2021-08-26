RenewEconomy

The Driven Podcast: Inner city blues – Where to find a fast EV charge

Learmonth
Clean Energy Finance Corp boss Ian Learmonth has an EV, but no garage, and struggles to find a fast EV charger in the city. He shares his views on the EV transition.

