The Driven Podcast: Coal miners in Teslas

Daniel Bleakley on why his Coal miners in Teslas video series has been such a hit, and how his Model 3 performance EV is helping to reduce fears about the future.

You can see the video series here: https://twitter.com/minersinteslas?lang=en

